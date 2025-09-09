Rajasthan Police Constable 2025 City Allotment Slip Is Out, How To Download

The Rajasthan Police has brought out the city intimation slip for the Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment Examination 2025. Applicants can log in to the official portal with their SSO ID to view and download the slip showing the city assigned for their examination.

According to the official timetable, candidates will be able to download the admit card from Sept. 11. The exam is scheduled to take place on Sept. 13 and Sept. 14. It will be conducted in offline mode through OMR format.

The city information slip gives candidates an early update on the town or city where their examination will be held. With this confirmation in hand, applicants can plan travel and other arrangements well before the admit card is issued.

Specifics such as reporting time, roll number and the exact venue will be mentioned only on the admit card and not on this slip.

To access the city information slip, applicants need to sign in through the official portal at https://sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

The login can be completed either with SSO ID and password or by providing the application number along with date of birth.

Once downloaded, candidates are advised to check the slip carefully to ensure that all details are correct.