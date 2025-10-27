Rajasthan Govt Officer’s Wife Earns Over Rs 37 Lakh ‘Salary’ Without A Day’s Work

A Rajasthan government official has come under the scanner after it was revealed that his wife earned a salary of nearly Rs 37.5 lakh from two companies without putting in a single day's work for them.

The officer, identified as Pradyuman Dixit, serves as joint director in the Department of Information Technology at RajComp Info Services, a government-owned IT consultancy firm, according to an NDTV report.

RajComp Info Services Ltd. specialises in IT consultancy, e-Governance projects, capacity building and customised IT solutions. Dixit is accused of allegedly receiving illegal payments via his wife, Poonam Dixit.

She was falsely shown as employed by OrionPro Solutions and Treegen Software Ltd., both of which had received government tenders, allowing him to benefit financially. The matter surfaced after a petition was filed in Rajasthan High Court.