Rajasthan Govt Officer’s Wife Earns Over Rs 37 Lakh ‘Salary’ Without A Day’s Work
The officer, Pradyuman Dixit, serves as joint director in the Department of Information Technology at RajComp Info Services, a government-owned IT consultancy firm.
A Rajasthan government official has come under the scanner after it was revealed that his wife earned a salary of nearly Rs 37.5 lakh from two companies without putting in a single day's work for them.
The officer, identified as Pradyuman Dixit, serves as joint director in the Department of Information Technology at RajComp Info Services, a government-owned IT consultancy firm, according to an NDTV report.
RajComp Info Services Ltd. specialises in IT consultancy, e-Governance projects, capacity building and customised IT solutions. Dixit is accused of allegedly receiving illegal payments via his wife, Poonam Dixit.
She was falsely shown as employed by OrionPro Solutions and Treegen Software Ltd., both of which had received government tenders, allowing him to benefit financially. The matter surfaced after a petition was filed in Rajasthan High Court.
Following the Rajasthan High Court’s order on Sept. 6 last year, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) initiated a preliminary inquiry on July 3. Investigation revealed that Dixit had directed OrionPro Solutions and Treegen Software Ltd. to employ his wife and pay her a monthly salary in exchange for passing government tenders, NDTV reported.
Between January 2019 and September 2020, the two companies transferred a total of Rs 37,54,405 to five personal bank accounts of Poonam, toward salary. The inquiry confirmed Poonam never visited either office during this period.
The ACB investigation further revealed that Dixit himself approved his wife’s fake attendance reports. She received salaries from the two companies simultaneously. While falsely employed at OrionPro Solutions, she also got payments from Treegen Software under the pretext of freelancing. During this period, both companies also received government tenders.
DSP Neeraj Gurnani is leading the investigation. Authorities are continuing their probe, and the accused are expected to be summoned in court to explain the alleged misuse of public funds linked to the case, according to a Bhaskar English report.