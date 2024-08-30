Rajasthan Government Inks MoUs Worth Rs 4.5 Lakh Crore With Indian Companies

The Rajasthan government on Friday signed memoranda of understanding totalling Rs 4.5 lakh crore during the Rising Rajasthan Roadshow Summit 2024.

The summit, which is an annual event, is organised to encourage investments in Rajasthan and to promote the state as an attractive geography to establish industries and businesses.

The MoUs were signed with Indian companies such as the Adani Group, the Tatas, Vedanta Ltd., and JK Cement Ltd. and in sectors such as infrastructure, new energy, and agriculture.

The upcoming projects are expected to provide employment to about 6.8 lakh people in the state.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma also held closed-door meetings with the heads of the companies to discuss details of their investments.

The CM said that Rajasthan is not just a hub of tourism, infrastructure, and metals, but the state also has numerous opportunities in sectors such as new energy, green energy, petrochemicals, agriculture, data centres, mobility, healthcare, and startups.

"Our aim is to not just sign MoUs but also ensure their grass-root implementation and bring required amendments in policies to fulfil our objective of Viksit Rajasthan. This is one of the significant steps towards the development of commerce in Rajasthan," Sharma said.

According to details shared at the event, the Rajasthan government is expected to come up with new or reboot policies on infrastructure, medium and small enterprises, exports, textiles, logistics, tourism, logistics, skill employment and entrepreneurship. The government is also working on policies to encourage private sector participation in infrastructure development.

Apart from investments, the government is also focussing on ease of doing business within the state. This will be done by installing geopolitical information systems for letting investors express their interest digitally, facilitating MoUs online, ramping up approval processes, and installing plug-and-play models for industries.

Plug-and-play models will make infrastructure readily available for companies to initiate their production in the state.

"Twenty-five IAS officers have been specially appointed in the state to ensure ease of doing business for companies and investors coming from both India and overseas. We have also promoted online facilities for this as well," the chief minister said in a press conference.