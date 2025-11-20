Rajasthan Cabinet Clears New Diaspora Department, Rs 15,600-Crore Energy JV

In a major push to attract global investment, strengthen diaspora engagement and expand energy infrastructure, the Rajasthan Cabinet on Wednesday approved the creation of a dedicated department for non-resident Rajasthanis in the country and abroad.

It also cleared the Rajasthan Global Capability Centre (GCC) Policy-2025 and sanctioned a Rs 15,600 crore joint venture between Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd. (RVUNL) and Singareni Collieries.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa, Industry Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel said the new department will act as a central platform for addressing issues concerning non-resident Rajasthanis in India and abroad.

It will strengthen their engagement with the state government and promote 'Brand Rajasthan' on the global stage. It will organise outreach programmes such as Pravasi Rajasthani Day, honour ceremonies, exchange initiatives, and operate a portal for registering diaspora associations, Rathore said.