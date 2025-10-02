Rain Drenches Dussehra Festivities In Delhi: Events Of PM Modi, Amit Shah Cancelled

Anil Garg of Pitampura's Aryan Heritage Foundation said, 'More than 10 per cent of the effigy was drenched as we covered the rest with plastic. The puja was delayed. There were also waterlogging issues. But everything happens because of God's will, and we just hope that the Dahan goes well and the effigy catches fire properly.'

Nitin Gupta, treasurer of the Hanumant Dharmik Ramleela Committee in east Delhi, said, 'The rain came as a huge shock, delaying our preparations. A large part of the effigy got drenched, but we managed to salvage the rest by covering it with whatever plastic sheets we could find. Now we are trying to burn the effigy with petrol, diesel and other materials so that the Dahan goes on smoothly.'