Two Boats Capsize Off Gujarat Coast; 10 Fishermen Rescued, Eight Missing

A search and rescue operation has been launched for the missing persons with the help of local fishermen as well as the Coast Guard, said Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Rajula, Mehul Barasara.

The incident took place at around 6pm when two boats with 18 fishermen on board capsized in the sea nearly 19 nautical miles off the coast of Jafrabad town in Amreli district, he said.