Railways Warns Staff Of Fake HRMS Sites, Urges Password Change For Safety

The Railway Ministry has cautioned its employees against fake websites imitating its online Human Resource Management System, which maintains essential service records and personal data of staff in digital format.

"Recently, reports of certain fake websites resembling that of Indian Railway Human Resource Management System have been received in the office of the Railway Board, wherein it has been noted that a number of HRMS beneficiaries have shared their login credentials (HRMS ID and password) on these fake websites," said a ministry circular dated Aug. 4, 2025.