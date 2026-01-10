Railways To Roll Out '52 Reforms In 52 Weeks' In 2026, With Big Push On AI, Safety

Speaking at the Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar ceremony in Delhi, he emphasised the importance of technology with special reference to AI.

"A new structural method will be introduced for technology and innovation, so that India's startups and innovative minds can connect with the railways. A technology innovation portal will be launched for this. AI will be extensively used for maintenance activities," the minister said.

The first sleeper version of the Vande Bharat Express is set to be unveiled on Jan. 17, 2026, at Malda Town. Two rakes will operate the service between Kamakhya and Howrah on six days of the week. The Railways will also flag off six weekly Amrit Bharat Express services under the Northeast Frontier Railway, with launches scheduled across Jan. 17 and 18.

Indian Railways is introducing six new Amrit Bharat Express routes, enhancing connectivity across the east and south. Key services include the 20603/20604 from New Jalpaiguri to Nagercoil and back, stopping at Baleswar, Bhubaneswar, Brahmapur, Palasa, Vizianagaram, and Visakhapatnam.

A similar route, the 20609/20610, links New Jalpaiguri to Tiruchirappalli via the same eastern corridor.

Meanwhile, the 16597/16598 shuttles between Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya Terminal, Bengaluru and Alipurduar Junction, passing through Anakapalle, Duvvada, Pendurti, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram, Palasa, Brahmapur, Bhubaneswar, and Baleswar. The fourth, 16107/16108, will link Tambaram and Santragachi, with all routes passing through important junctions including Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Bhubaneswar and Baleswar.

Two more Amrit Bharat Express trains are joining the network, both starting from Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya Terminal, Bengaluru, to serve northern Bengal destinations. Train 16523/16524 connects to Balurghat via stops at Anakapalle, Duvvada, Pendurti, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram, Palasa, Brahmapur, Bhubaneswar, and Baleswar, with full return service. The 16223/16224 follows a matching itinerary to Radhikapur.