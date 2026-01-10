Railways To Roll Out '52 Reforms In 52 Weeks' In 2026, With Big Push On AI, Safety
The Railways will also flag off six weekly Amrit Bharat Express services under the Northeast Frontier Railway, with launches scheduled across Jan. 17 and 18.
Indian Railways will embark on an ambitious reform drive in 2026, focusing on safer journeys, digital technologies and structural change, with AI-driven systems to be increasingly used for maintenance, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced.
“It has been decided to bring major reforms in Railways this year.
- 52 Reforms in 52 Weeks for systematic improvements in service delivery
- Focus on Safety
- AI & Advanced Tech use for better service to the passengers
- Talent & Training Revamp for better skilled workforce
- Food & Catering Upgrade to enhance travel experience,” he posted on X.
Today, in a meeting with Union MoS @VSOMANNA_BJP Ji and Union MoS @RavneetBittu Ji, along with Senior Railway Officials, it has been decided to bring major reforms in Railways this year.— Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) January 8, 2026
- 52 Reforms in 52 Weeks for systematic improvements in service delivery
- Focus on Safety
-â¦ pic.twitter.com/A6CWqhlNRL
ALSO READ
Railway Asks Zones To Firm Up Grievance Redressal Mechanism As Cleanliness Complaints Rise By 50%
Speaking at the Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar ceremony in Delhi, he emphasised the importance of technology with special reference to AI.
"A new structural method will be introduced for technology and innovation, so that India's startups and innovative minds can connect with the railways. A technology innovation portal will be launched for this. AI will be extensively used for maintenance activities," the minister said.
The first sleeper version of the Vande Bharat Express is set to be unveiled on Jan. 17, 2026, at Malda Town. Two rakes will operate the service between Kamakhya and Howrah on six days of the week. The Railways will also flag off six weekly Amrit Bharat Express services under the Northeast Frontier Railway, with launches scheduled across Jan. 17 and 18.
Indian Railways is introducing six new Amrit Bharat Express routes, enhancing connectivity across the east and south. Key services include the 20603/20604 from New Jalpaiguri to Nagercoil and back, stopping at Baleswar, Bhubaneswar, Brahmapur, Palasa, Vizianagaram, and Visakhapatnam.
A similar route, the 20609/20610, links New Jalpaiguri to Tiruchirappalli via the same eastern corridor.
Meanwhile, the 16597/16598 shuttles between Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya Terminal, Bengaluru and Alipurduar Junction, passing through Anakapalle, Duvvada, Pendurti, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram, Palasa, Brahmapur, Bhubaneswar, and Baleswar. The fourth, 16107/16108, will link Tambaram and Santragachi, with all routes passing through important junctions including Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Bhubaneswar and Baleswar.
Two more Amrit Bharat Express trains are joining the network, both starting from Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya Terminal, Bengaluru, to serve northern Bengal destinations. Train 16523/16524 connects to Balurghat via stops at Anakapalle, Duvvada, Pendurti, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram, Palasa, Brahmapur, Bhubaneswar, and Baleswar, with full return service. The 16223/16224 follows a matching itinerary to Radhikapur.