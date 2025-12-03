Railways to Make OTP Mandatory For All Tatkal Bookings At Counters

Passengers booking Tatkal tickets at railway reservation counters will soon need to verify their mobile number through a one-time password (OTP), the Railway Ministry announced. The move aims to curb misuse of the last-minute booking facility and ensure fair access for genuine travellers.

The OTP-based system, launched on a pilot basis on November 17 for select trains, has already expanded to 52 trains and will cover all remaining trains in the coming days. Under the process, passengers receive an OTP on the mobile number provided in the reservation form, and tickets are confirmed only after successful verification.

In the next few days, this reservation system at counters will be implemented for all remaining trains, the ministry said in a statement.