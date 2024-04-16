Railways Doesn’t Maintain Separate Profitability Records Of Vande Bharat, RTI Reveals

The Railway Ministry doesn't maintain any separate revenue generation records of Vande Bharat trains, revealed the ministry's response to an application under RTI Act. Madhya Pradesh-based Chandra Shekhar Gaur sought to know how much revenue the Railway Ministry has generated from Vande Bharat trains in the past two years and if it made any profit or loss on their operation.

“Train-wise portability is not maintained,” the Railway Ministry said in its response.