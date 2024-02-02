Railway Utilises Over 40% Of Funds Allocated In 2023-24 For 'Kavach' Installation

He also asked for the details of private companies with whom MoUs have been signed and the “fund allocated, released and utilised for the same during 2023-24 till date, zone wise.”

Vaishnaw said that 'Kavach' was adopted as a national ATP system in July 2020 and has so far been deployed on 1,465 km and 139 locomotives (including electric multiple unit rakes) on the South Central Railway.