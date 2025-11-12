Railway Recruitment Board NTPC 2025 Notification For 5,810 Graduate Posts: Online Applications Open

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has issued a notification for recruitment under 5,810 graduate-level posts in the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC). The applications opened on Oct. 21, 2025 and will close at 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 20.

The final date to complete the payment of the application fee is Nov. 22, while candidates will be able to make corrections or modifications to their application between Nov. 23 and Dec. 2.

There are six posts available, including chief commercial cum ticket supervisor (161 vacancies), station master (615), goods train manager (3,416), junior accounts assistant cum typist (921), senior clerk cum typist (638), and traffic assistant (59).

The pay scale for these positions ranges from Rs 29,200 or Rs 35,400, with the eligible age limit set between 18 and 33 years.