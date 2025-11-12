Railway Recruitment Board NTPC 2025 Notification For 5,810 Graduate Posts: Online Applications Open
The Railway Recruitment Board has announced the 2025 NTPC recruitment, inviting applications for 5,810 graduate-level vacancies.
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has issued a notification for recruitment under 5,810 graduate-level posts in the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC). The applications opened on Oct. 21, 2025 and will close at 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 20.
The final date to complete the payment of the application fee is Nov. 22, while candidates will be able to make corrections or modifications to their application between Nov. 23 and Dec. 2.
There are six posts available, including chief commercial cum ticket supervisor (161 vacancies), station master (615), goods train manager (3,416), junior accounts assistant cum typist (921), senior clerk cum typist (638), and traffic assistant (59).
The pay scale for these positions ranges from Rs 29,200 or Rs 35,400, with the eligible age limit set between 18 and 33 years.
The application fee is set at Rs 500 for general, OBC and EWS candidates, while those belonging to SC, ST, ex-servicemen, PwBD, female, transgender, minority, or Economically Backward Classes (EBC) only need to pay Rs 250.
Candidates need to submit only one application via any official RRB website. The selection procedure includes multiple stages: initially, the 1st Stage Computer-Based Test (CBT), followed by the 2nd Stage CBT.
Depending on the post, candidates may also have to undertake a computer-based typing skill test (CBTST) or a computer-based aptitude test (CBAT). Successful candidates from these stages will then proceed to document verification and a medical examination.
For all six posts, candidates must undertake both Stage 1 and Stage 2 CBT). The skill test is not required for the positions of Goods Train Manager and Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor. Each CBT consists of 120 questions.
Steps To Apply For RRB NTPC Graduate Posts
Visit the official Railway Recruitment Board website at to access the application portal.
Register by entering your basic personal and educational information to set up your profile.
Use your login credentials to complete the detailed application form with all necessary information.
Upload scanned copies of your photograph, signature, and other documents as specified, ensuring they meet the required format and size.
Pay the application fee through the available online payment methods.
Carefully review all the submitted details before finalising your application.
Print a copy of the confirmation page for your records and future reference.