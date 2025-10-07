Train Passengers Can Now Change Travel Dates For Confirmed Tickets

Indian railways in a major move will allow travellers to make changes in their already booked tickets. The new policy will make it easier for travellers to adjust their plans without losing money.

From January passengers will be able to change the date for their confirmed tickets online without having to pay an additional fee, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told NDTV Profit. According to the current rules, passengers have to cancel their tickets if and book a new one incase of change in travel plans. This process is costly and often causes inconvenience.

"This system is unfair and not in the interest of passengers," Vaishnaw told NDTV. He also confirmed that instructions have been issued to implement this new, passenger-friendly policy.

While the changes are passenger-friendly, the Railway Minister pointed that there will be no guarantee of getting a confirmed ticket for the new date. This is because the confirmation will depend on the seat availability. In addition, if the new ticket costs more than the passengers will have to pay the additional amount.

This new policy change will help millions of passengers that face hefty cancellation fees for cancellation. As per the existing rules cancelling a confirmed ticket 48 to 12 hours before departure from its originating point results in 25% deduction from the fare. The fee increases if the cancellation is between 12 and four hours before departure. If the reservation cart is prepared, then refunds and cancellations are generally not granted.