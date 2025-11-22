Railway Ministry Enquires Cost Implications Of Deploying Adequate Housekeeping Staff On Vande Bharat

The ministry urged both the zones to respond by November 25, 2025, for further processing of the proposal.

On May 9, 2025, Northern Railway wrote to the ministry requesting guidelines for the yardstick for deploying OBHS staff in Vande Bharat chair car and the upcoming sleeper trains.

In its letter, Northern Railway said that Vande Bharat Express trains are among the most prestigious services operated by Indian Railways, providing comfort and high service standards to passengers.

"With a strong emphasis on cleanliness and passenger satisfaction, the role of OBHS staff has become even more crucial in maintaining the desired standards in these trains," the letter said.

"Presently, Northern Railway has adopted the yardstick of one OBHS staff per two coaches to maintain cleanliness standards in Vande Bharat trains. However, a uniform and comprehensive policy regarding OBHS deployment in the chair car and sleeper variants of Vande Bharat Express is presently unavailable," it said.