Railway Asks Zones To Firm Up Grievance Redressal Mechanism As Cleanliness Complaints Rise By 50%

Complaints lodged by passengers on the Rail Madad app about the cleanliness of coaches and the bed rolls rose by about 50 per cent in October and November of 2025 as against September, while 'excellent' and 'Satisfactory' feedback declined marginally during the same period.

Expressing concern over the decline in positive feedback against complaints raised, the Railway Ministry has asked all zones to identify the reasons and take suitable measures to improve the grievance redressal mechanism.