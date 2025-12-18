'Raahveer': Rs 25,000 Reward For Those Helping Road Accident Victims, Says Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday called for a move that will help citizens to assist road accident victims without fear of legal or police trouble, stressing that timely help can save thousands of lives every year.

"When accidents happen on the road, bystanders hesitate to help. I urge everyone to assist victims without fear of legal or police trouble. Those who help will be recognized as 'Raahveer' and rewarded Rs 25,000," Gadkari said.

The minister urged collective responsibility to reduce fatalities. "We need to show people that the police will not give them any trouble and that they should take the victim to the hospital."

The minister highlighted that studies show quick medical assistance can save nearly 50,000 lives annually. To encourage prompt action, the government will cover treatment costs for accident victims.