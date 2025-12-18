'Raahveer': Rs 25,000 Reward For Those Helping Road Accident Victims, Says Nitin Gadkari
To encourage prompt action, the government will cover treatment costs for accident victims.
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday called for a move that will help citizens to assist road accident victims without fear of legal or police trouble, stressing that timely help can save thousands of lives every year.
"When accidents happen on the road, bystanders hesitate to help. I urge everyone to assist victims without fear of legal or police trouble. Those who help will be recognized as 'Raahveer' and rewarded Rs 25,000," Gadkari said.
The minister urged collective responsibility to reduce fatalities. "We need to show people that the police will not give them any trouble and that they should take the victim to the hospital."
The minister highlighted that studies show quick medical assistance can save nearly 50,000 lives annually. To encourage prompt action, the government will cover treatment costs for accident victims.
“After the accident, whichever hospital the victims get admitted to, seven days of treatment and Rs 1.5 lakh will be given to the hospital from the government so the lives can be saved,” he added.
Gadkari also outlined steps taken under his leadership to improve road safety. A committee headed by the collector has been formed to identify accident-prone black spots and meet every two months. "We have already repaired about 60,000 black spots on the road, with Rs 40,000 crore," he said.
Further, six airbags have been mandated in automobiles, and two helmets must be provided free with every two-wheeler purchase. Laws prohibit mobile phone use while driving and mandate caution while crossing roads. “Most accidents happen due to human error,” Gadkari noted, emphasising ongoing public awareness campaigns.
India records over one lakh road fatalities annually, a figure Gadkari described as alarming: “This is not in some fight or war but in accidents every single year, over and over again. There are literate people that pass away and it is important to educate the public.”