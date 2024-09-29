R Praggnanandhaa Thanks Gautam Adani For Support

Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa thanked billionaire Gautam Adani and his conglomerate, the Adani Group, for supporting him in his chess career.

Praggnanandhaa is sponsored by the Adani Group. With Gautam Adani announcing the sponsorship through a post on X on Jan. 5, 2024.

"Praggnanandhaa represents what India can and will be all about. I wish him all the very best," Adani had said in the post.