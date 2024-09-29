R Praggnanandhaa Thanks Gautam Adani For Support
Pragganandhaa credited many people in his journey who have supported him, starting with his parents.
Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa thanked billionaire Gautam Adani and his conglomerate, the Adani Group, for supporting him in his chess career.
Praggnanandhaa is sponsored by the Adani Group. With Gautam Adani announcing the sponsorship through a post on X on Jan. 5, 2024.
"Praggnanandhaa represents what India can and will be all about. I wish him all the very best," Adani had said in the post.
It's a privilege to support Praggnanandhaa as he continues to win laurels in the world of chess and make India proud. His success is an inspiration to countless young Indians to believe that nothing is more gratifying than standing on the podium to celebrate our nation'sâ¦ pic.twitter.com/8AjEFeVWN0— Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) January 5, 2024
During an interview with ANI, Pragganandhaa credited many people in his journey who have supported him, starting with his parents. And his current and previous trainers, and his first sponsor, Ramco Group, and the Adani Group, which he said have been supporting him for the last one year, to which he is "truly grateful".
"I needed to train a lot which was made possible by the Adani Group. I also met Gautam Adani at the start of the year and he said that I should get a goal for India this year. I am truly grateful to Gautam Adani sir for his support," the chess prodigy said.
Disclaimer: NDTV is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.