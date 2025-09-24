"Quad Good As Dead," Says Expert As India No Longer In ‘Priority List’ Of US

Intellectual property attorney and author Navroop Singh has suggested that India is no longer a priority for the United States. He added that India “should not expect any technology sharing” from the US going forward.

Sharing his thoughts on X (formerly Twitter), Singh also raised questions over the relevance of the Quad and the Indo-Pacific pivot.

“India is no more in the priority list of the US. The Indo-Pacific Pivot & Quad is in quandary and good as dead,” Singh wrote, signalling a shift in the engagement between India and the United States.

He highlighted that India must adjust its expectations regarding access to advanced technology from the US, particularly in telecom and digital infrastructure.

Singh pointed out that “data localisation by RBI norms have not been rescinded, so that part stands,” implying that certain regulatory and strategic frameworks in India continue unaffected by US influence.

He added that India can rely on domestic solutions for critical telecom infrastructure.

“We can make our own routers like by Tejas Network etc., Install them instead of CISCO. The Americans are not obligated to share source code of telecom equipment. You have issue, don’t buy, don’t install,” he wrote.