Punjab's Free Bus Travel Facility For Women Crosses Rs 1,548-Crore Mark

The Punjab government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, has provided free travel facilities worth over Rs 1,548 crore to women across the state, a statement said on Friday.

Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar said that over the past 28 months, the Mann government has spent Rs 1,548.25 crore on ensuring free travel for women on Punjab Roadways/Punbus and PRTC buses.

"This transformative policy has facilitated an astounding 32.46 crore journeys, significantly enhancing mobility and access to opportunities for women across Punjab," he said.

Elaborating on the year-wise breakdown, the minister said that from March 2022 to March 2023, Rs 664.63 crore was spent towards providing 14.29 crore journeys to women travellers, while in FY24, Rs 694.64 crore was spent on facilitating 14.90 crore travels for women.

He said that in the current fiscal (up to July 15), Rs 188.98 crore has been incurred, enabling 3.27 crore journeys to women travellers.

"This groundbreaking scheme is a cornerstone of the Mann government's multifaceted approach to social welfare and gender equality," Bhullar said, adding that by removing financial barriers to mobility, the initiative is empowering women to access education, employment, healthcare and other essential services more easily.

The transport minister said that this free travel initiative is a demonstration of the Mann government's vision of a progressive, equitable Punjab where every citizen, regardless of gender, has the opportunity to thrive and contribute to the state's growth and prosperity.