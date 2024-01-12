Punjab's Amritsar Coldest Place In Plains Of North India On January 12; Here's The Full List
The India Meteorological Department has released the list of places with minimum temperatures in the plains of north India on January 12. Amritsar in Punjab reported a minimum temperature of 1.4 degrees Celsius on Friday, the IMD said.
The minimum temperatures are in the range of 3-7°C over most parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Rajasthan and in some parts of U. P, north Madhya Pradesh and in isolated pockets of Bihar, the weather agency said.
These are below normal by -1.0°C to -3.0°C in many parts of North India. Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions prevailed in isolated pockets over Rajasthan.
List Of Coldest Places In North India On January 12
Amritsar, Punjab: 1.4°C
Churu, Rajasthan: 2.2°C
Narnaul, Haryana: 2.2°C
Sikar, Rajasthan: 2.5°C
Hissar, Haryana: 2.6°C
Here are some key temperature readings and departures from normal recorded at various stations:
Delhi:
Palam: 4.9°C, Departure -2.4°C
Safdarjung: 3.9°C, Departure -3.5°C
Lodhi Road: 3.6°C, Departure -2.4°C
Ridge: 5.4°C, Departure -2.7°C
Ayanagar: 5.2°C, Departure -1.9°C
Haryana & Chandigarh:
Chandigarh: 5.3°C, Departure -1.6°C
Ambala: 5.4°C, Departure -1.1°C
Karnal: 4.0°C, Departure -1.9°C
Hissar: 2.6°C, Departure -3.7°C
Narnaul: 2.2°C, Departure -2.5°C
Rohtak: 4.2°C, Departure -2.3°C
Punjab:
Amritsar: 1.4°C, Departure -2.5°C
Ludhiana: 4.6°C, Departure -1.0°C
Patiala: 4.4°C, Departure -2.2°C
Rajasthan:
Ganganagar: 4.1°C, Departure -1.3°C
Churu: 2.2°C, Departure -2.7°C
Bikaner: 7.8°C, Departure 0.1°C
Jaisalmer: 7.0°C, Departure -2.6°C
Bhilwara: 5.4°C, Departure -2.0°C
Sikar: 2.5°C, Departure -3.1°C
Uttar Pradesh:
Meerut: 4.8°C, Departure -1.5°C
Bareilly: 5.4°C, Departure -2.4°C
Lucknow: 6.0°C, Departure -1.1°C
Fursatganj: 7.4°C, Departure 0.5°C
Madhya Pradesh:
Gwalior: 5.2°C, Departure -2.3°C
Nowgong: 5.0°C, Departure -2.2°C
Bihar:
Patna: 8.1°C, Departure -0.5°C
Gaya: 4.9°C, Departure -3.2°C
IMD Weather Forecast
The IMD in its daily weather forecast has said that dense to very dense fog conditions are likely to continue to prevail over North India during next 5 days. Cold day to severe day wave conditions are likely over plains of Northwest India during the next 3 days and reduction thereafter. Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are likely over North India during next the 2 days.