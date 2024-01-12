Punjab's Amritsar Coldest Place In Plains Of North India On January 12; Here's The Full List

The India Meteorological Department has released the list of places with minimum temperatures in the plains of north India on January 12. Amritsar in Punjab reported a minimum temperature of 1.4 degrees Celsius on Friday, the IMD said.

The minimum temperatures are in the range of 3-7°C over most parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Rajasthan and in some parts of U. P, north Madhya Pradesh and in isolated pockets of Bihar, the weather agency said.

These are below normal by -1.0°C to -3.0°C in many parts of North India. Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions prevailed in isolated pockets over Rajasthan.