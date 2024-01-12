Punjab's Amritsar Coldest Place In Plains Of North India On January 12; Here's The Full List

NDTV ProfitNationPunjab's Amritsar Coldest Place In Plains Of North India On January 12; Here's The Full List
12 Jan 2024, 02:05 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image Source: Representative/Unsplash</p></div>
Image Source: Representative/Unsplash

The India Meteorological Department has released the list of places with minimum temperatures in the plains of north India on January 12. Amritsar in Punjab reported a minimum temperature of 1.4 degrees Celsius on Friday, the IMD said.

The minimum temperatures are in the range of 3-7°C over most parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Rajasthan and in some parts of U. P, north Madhya Pradesh and in isolated pockets of Bihar, the weather agency said.

These are below normal by -1.0°C to -3.0°C in many parts of North India. Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions prevailed in isolated pockets over Rajasthan.

List Of Coldest Places In North India On January 12

  • Amritsar, Punjab: 1.4°C

  • Churu, Rajasthan: 2.2°C

  • Narnaul, Haryana: 2.2°C

  • Sikar, Rajasthan: 2.5°C

  • Hissar, Haryana: 2.6°C

Here are some key temperature readings and departures from normal recorded at various stations:

Delhi:

  • Palam: 4.9°C, Departure -2.4°C

  • Safdarjung: 3.9°C, Departure -3.5°C

  • Lodhi Road: 3.6°C, Departure -2.4°C

  • Ridge: 5.4°C, Departure -2.7°C

  • Ayanagar: 5.2°C, Departure -1.9°C

Haryana & Chandigarh:

  • Chandigarh: 5.3°C, Departure -1.6°C

  • Ambala: 5.4°C, Departure -1.1°C

  • Karnal: 4.0°C, Departure -1.9°C

  • Hissar: 2.6°C, Departure -3.7°C

  • Narnaul: 2.2°C, Departure -2.5°C

  • Rohtak: 4.2°C, Departure -2.3°C

Punjab:

  • Amritsar: 1.4°C, Departure -2.5°C

  • Ludhiana: 4.6°C, Departure -1.0°C

  • Patiala: 4.4°C, Departure -2.2°C

Rajasthan:

  • Ganganagar: 4.1°C, Departure -1.3°C

  • Churu: 2.2°C, Departure -2.7°C

  • Bikaner: 7.8°C, Departure 0.1°C

  • Jaisalmer: 7.0°C, Departure -2.6°C

  • Bhilwara: 5.4°C, Departure -2.0°C

  • Sikar: 2.5°C, Departure -3.1°C

Uttar Pradesh:

  • Meerut: 4.8°C, Departure -1.5°C

  • Bareilly: 5.4°C, Departure -2.4°C

  • Lucknow: 6.0°C, Departure -1.1°C

  • Fursatganj: 7.4°C, Departure 0.5°C

Madhya Pradesh:

  • Gwalior: 5.2°C, Departure -2.3°C

  • Nowgong: 5.0°C, Departure -2.2°C

Bihar:

  • Patna: 8.1°C, Departure -0.5°C

  • Gaya: 4.9°C, Departure -3.2°C

IMD Weather Forecast

The IMD in its daily weather forecast has said that dense to very dense fog conditions are likely to continue to prevail over North India during next 5 days. Cold day to severe day wave conditions are likely over plains of Northwest India during the next 3 days and reduction thereafter. Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are likely over North India during next the 2 days.

