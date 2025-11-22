Punjabi Singer Harman Sidhu Dies In Horrific Road Accident
The incident occurred near his native village, Khiala in Mansa district, Punjab, when the car he was travelling in rammed into a truck on the Mansa-Patiala road.
Popular Punjabi singer Harman Sidhu tragically died in a road accident late on Nov. 21, 2025. He was 37.
The incident occurred near his native village, Khiala in Mansa district, Punjab, when the car he was travelling in rammed into a truck on the Mansa-Patiala road. Photos and videos show that the car crash was extremely severe, leaving no possibility of survival. His car was destroyed beyond recognition in the crash.
Sidhu died on the spot due to the severe impact of the crash. Police have taken custody of his body and are investigating the exact cause of the collision.
Sidhu is survived by his wife and a daughter. His father passed away a year and a half ago. Sidhu gained widespread popularity during the duet-song era, notably with his hit cassette track 'Paper Ya Pyar' which established him as a beloved stage performer.
His musical partnership with singer Miss Pooja became one of the most iconic duos of that time, featuring prominently in several music albums together.
In the following years, he came up with other popular songs like Koi Chakkar Nai, Bebe Bapu, Babbar Sher, and Multan VS Russia.
According to a report in PTC news, Sidhu was gearing up for a comeback with music aligning with contemporary film and industry trends. He had two songs slated for release by late 2025, with both music videos already completed. Prior to the accident, he had travelled to Mansa for work related to his upcoming musical projects.
The heartbreaking incident follows the death of Rajvir Jawanda, who sustained critical injuries in a biking accident in Himachal Pradesh in September 2025. Jawanda was travelling towards Shimla when his motorcycle collided with stray cattle, leading to severe spinal trauma and brain damage.
Despite intensive medical care and fighting for his life for nearly 12 days, he succumbed to multiple organ failure at Fortis Hospital in Mohali on Oct. 8, 2025.