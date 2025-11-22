Punjabi Singer Harman Sidhu Dies In Horrific Road Accident

Sidhu is survived by his wife and a daughter. His father passed away a year and a half ago. Sidhu gained widespread popularity during the duet-song era, notably with his hit cassette track 'Paper Ya Pyar' which established him as a beloved stage performer.

His musical partnership with singer Miss Pooja became one of the most iconic duos of that time, featuring prominently in several music albums together.

In the following years, he came up with other popular songs like Koi Chakkar Nai, Bebe Bapu, Babbar Sher, and Multan VS Russia.

According to a report in PTC news, Sidhu was gearing up for a comeback with music aligning with contemporary film and industry trends. He had two songs slated for release by late 2025, with both music videos already completed. Prior to the accident, he had travelled to Mansa for work related to his upcoming musical projects.