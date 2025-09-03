Punjab Floods: Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Diljit Dosanjh And Other Celebrities Extend Support To Affected

Several Bollywood celebrities have come forward to extend their support to Punjab, which is battling its worst floods in nearly four decades. In the past month alone, 29 people lost their lives across 12 districts of the state due to floods. Rivers Ravi, Beas and Sutlej have caused massive flooding, leading to widespread damage to crops, homes and public infrastructure.

Many celebrities have come out in solidarity to show their support for the people of Punjab in this time of crisis. Actors Vicky Kaushal and Sonu Sood shared heartfelt messages on social media, while cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Shubman Gill have rallied with help too.