Punjab Floods: Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Diljit Dosanjh And Other Celebrities Extend Support To Affected
Many Bollywood celebrities have come forward to support Punjab during its worst floods in decades.
Several Bollywood celebrities have come forward to extend their support to Punjab, which is battling its worst floods in nearly four decades. In the past month alone, 29 people lost their lives across 12 districts of the state due to floods. Rivers Ravi, Beas and Sutlej have caused massive flooding, leading to widespread damage to crops, homes and public infrastructure.
Many celebrities have come out in solidarity to show their support for the people of Punjab in this time of crisis. Actors Vicky Kaushal and Sonu Sood shared heartfelt messages on social media, while cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Shubman Gill have rallied with help too.
“I stand with Punjab. Anyone affected by these devastating floods is not alone. Together, we will help every single person get back on their feet. If you need any kind of help, please don’t hesitate to message…,” Sonu Sood posted on X.
Singer Jasbir Jassi reached out to victims in the Ajnala block of Amritsar district., while singer Guru Randhawa launched a relief fund and urged his fans to donate in support of the flood victims.
Actors Sanjay Dutt, Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa have also extended their support. Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh has adopted the 10 worst-hit villages of Gurdaspur and Amritsar. Punjabi singer Satinder Sartaj’s Foundation distributed ration kits in Fazilka and fodder in Harike Pattan, Tarn Taran.
In a post on X, Sanjay Dutt offered prayers and help to the affected families. “The devastation caused by the floods in Punjab is truly heartbreaking. Sending strength and prayers to everyone impacted. I will support in every way I can. May Babaji bless and protect all in Punjab.”
“In these difficult times, my heart goes out to Punjab and everyone affected by the floods. The images and stories coming from there are truly heartbreaking, but what keeps me hopeful is the spirit of unity and resilience that Punjab has always shown,” actress Sonam Bajwa said on Instagram.
This is not the first time that Punjab has been affected by such massive floods. The state witnessed massive floods in 1955, 1978, 1988, 2019 and 2023. This time, heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir led to the swelling of the rivers.
Gurdaspur is the worst-hit district. Hoshiarpur, Ludhiana, Mansa, Rupnagar and Barnala have also been badly hit. The floods have affected around 2.56 lakh people, while over 2.32 lakh acres of land has got submerged, hitting farmers hard during the paddy season.