Punjab Floods: Rs 20,000 Compensation For Per Acre Crop Damage; Farmers Can Extract Sand From Fields

In a video message after the meeting, Mann said, "We are giving permission to farmers to extract sand from their fields. If you want to sell sand or you want to use it for yourself, you can do so."

Farmers in flood-hit areas had expressed concern over the accumulation of sand, which came along flood waters, in their agricultural fields.

As far as crop damage because of the deluge is concerned, Mann said the state government will give a compensation of Rs 20,000 per acre to affected farmers.

"Until now, this is the maximum compensation to be given by any state in the country," he claimed.

"Cheques (of compensation) will be handed over to you (farmers)," he said.