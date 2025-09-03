Punjab Floods Live Updates: Over 1,400 Villages Submerged, Rescue Operations Underway

Punjab is reeling through devastating floods due to the swollen Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers and seasonal rivulets. This was also followed by heavy rainfall in catchment areas across Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

As per reports, the state is facing its worst floods since 1988. Over 1,400 villages have submerged and rough estimates suggest the scale of agricultural damage could be approximately three lakh acres of paddy and other crops submerged just before harvest.

Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Jalandhar and Rupnagar (Ropar) are the worst-hit districts.