Punjab Floods Live Updates: Over 1,400 Villages Submerged, Rescue Operations Underway
Punjab Floods Live Updates: Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Jalandhar and Rupnagar (Ropar) are the worst-hit districts.
Punjab is reeling through devastating floods due to the swollen Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers and seasonal rivulets. This was also followed by heavy rainfall in catchment areas across Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.
As per reports, the state is facing its worst floods since 1988. Over 1,400 villages have submerged and rough estimates suggest the scale of agricultural damage could be approximately three lakh acres of paddy and other crops submerged just before harvest.
Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Jalandhar and Rupnagar (Ropar) are the worst-hit districts.
VIDEO | Punjab: Water level in Satluj River rises putting 112 villages at risk of flood. DC Ferozepur Deepshika Sharma reviews Dhusi Bandh with Army officials and locals.#PunjabFloods2025 #PunjabNews— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 3, 2025
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/qSXmOTdylB
Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Tuesday demanded that the devastating floods in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir be declared a 'national calamity'.
He lashed out at the AAP government in Punjab, accusing it of having completely failed in providing relief and rehabilitation to the flood-hit people, and questioned why Prime Minister Narendra Modi has so far not visited the affected areas.
ALSO READ
Declare Floods in Punjab, J-K, Himachal As 'National Calamity', Demands Punjab Congress President
Water levels in Satluj River has risen putting 112 villages at risk of flood. DC Ferozepur Deepshika Sharma reviews Dhusi Bandh with Army officials and locals.
As per reports, Punjab recorded 253.7 mm of rainfall in August, marking a 74% excess over the long-term normal of 146.2 mm. Among districts, Gurdaspur and Pathankot have received the most rains.
Over 1,400 villages have submerged and the death toll has risen to 30 confirmed fatalities, with the highest number in Pathankot, reports said. Nearly 20,000 people have so far been evacuated from the flood-hit areas.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to CM Mann immediately after returning to Delhi from China on Monday to enquire about the flood situation in the state and assured him of all help.