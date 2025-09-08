Punjab Floods: Health Infrastructure Worth Rs 780 Crore Damaged, Says Minister

"Our machinery and medicines worth Rs 130 crore have been damaged. Severe damage has been caused to our 1,280 dispensaries and health and wellness centres. A total of 101 community health centres have been damaged," the minister told reporters.

"As per initial estimates, hospital infrastructure and medical items worth Rs 780 crore has been damaged," he added. Besides, 31 sub-divisional hospitals have also been impacted, he added.