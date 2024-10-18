Punjab Expands Business Blasters Program To 1,920 Government Schools

The Punjab government has expanded the Business Blasters Program to all 1,920 government senior secondary schools across the state to establish a strong foundation for young minds to evolve into future job creators.

The government, under Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, had launched the program in November 2022 on lines of the similar Business Blasters Program run by the Delhi government.

This initiative aims to equip students with the necessary skills to thrive as entrepreneurs and contribute to the state's economic growth, according to an official release.

The initiative, part of the Young Entrepreneurs Programme Scheme, aims to equip students with practical business skills and real-world entrepreneurial experience. This initiative is aimed at empowering students to become job creators, and fostering a new generation of innovators.

Initially piloted in select schools, the program has already demonstrated remarkable success, according to the Punjab government.