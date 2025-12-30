Punjab Board Exams 2026: PSEB Class 10, 12 Date Sheet Released — Check Schedule Here
According to the schedule, the Class 12 and Class 8 exams will begin from Feb. 17, 2026, while the Class 10 examinations are set to start from March 6.
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Tuesday has officially released the date sheet for the 2026 board examinations for Classes 8, 10 and 12. Students can now access and download the full timetable from the board’s official website at pseb.ac.in.
These board exams will be held in the morning session, with most papers scheduled between 11 a.m. and 2:15 p.m.
Punjab Class 10 Board Exam Date Sheet
The announcement provides clarity for lakhs of students across the state preparing for these critical academic milestones. The timetable includes subject-wise dates and timings, helping candidates plan their revision and final preparations in the weeks leading up to the exams.
Here are the subject and exam date of Punjab Class 10 Board Exam 2026:
Social Science: March 6, 2026
Singing Music: March 7, 2026
Punjabi -A and History and Culture of Punjabi A: March 9, 2026
Cutting and Sewing: March 10, 2026
English: March 11, 2026
Agriculture: March 12, 2026
Hindi and Urdu (Instead of Hindi): March 13, 2026
Science: March 16, 2026
Sanskrit, Urdu, German, French and NSQF exams: March 17, 2026
Matitav Midhibha Bhare Bheda / Physical Education (Physical Education Assistant: March 17, 2026, (11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.)
Mechanical drawing and painting: March 18, 2026
Punjabi B and History and Culture of Punjab-B: March 19, 2026
Playing Music: March 20, 2026
Mathematics: March 24, 2026
Music Tabla: March 25, 2026
Computer Science: March 27, 2026
Home Science: March 30, 2026
Health and Physical Education: April 1, 2026.
Punjab PSEB Board Exams 2026: How To Download Date Sheet
Here are steps to download PSEB Board Exams 2026:
Go to the official website pseb.ac.in.
On the homepage, click on "10th session date sheet" and "12th session date sheet".
Download your respective Class's time table.
Save it and take a printout for future reference.
Education authorities continue to urge students and schools to check the official site regularly for any further updates or instructions related to the conduct of the examinations.