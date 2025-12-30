Business NewsNationalPunjab Board Exams 2026: PSEB Class 10, 12 Date Sheet Released — Check Schedule Here
ADVERTISEMENT

Punjab Board Exams 2026: PSEB Class 10, 12 Date Sheet Released — Check Schedule Here

According to the schedule, the Class 12 and Class 8 exams will begin from Feb. 17, 2026, while the Class 10 examinations are set to start from March 6.

30 Dec 2025, 07:40 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>PSEB board exams will be held in the morning session, with most papers scheduled between 11 a.m. and 2:15 p.m. (Photo created by ChatGPT Image AI)</p></div>
PSEB board exams will be held in the morning session, with most papers scheduled between 11 a.m. and 2:15 p.m. (Photo created by ChatGPT Image AI)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Tuesday has officially released the date sheet for the 2026 board examinations for Classes 8, 10 and 12. Students can now access and download the full timetable from the board’s official website at pseb.ac.in.

According to the schedule, the Class 12 and Class 8 exams will begin from Feb. 17, 2026, while the Class 10 examinations are set to start from March 6.

These board exams will be held in the morning session, with most papers scheduled between 11 a.m. and 2:15 p.m.

Punjab Class 10 Board Exam Date Sheet

The announcement provides clarity for lakhs of students across the state preparing for these critical academic milestones. The timetable includes subject-wise dates and timings, helping candidates plan their revision and final preparations in the weeks leading up to the exams.

Here are the subject and exam date of Punjab Class 10 Board Exam 2026:

  1. Social Science: March 6, 2026

  2. Singing Music: March 7, 2026

  3. Punjabi -A and History and Culture of Punjabi A: March 9, 2026

  4. Cutting and Sewing: March 10, 2026

  5. English: March 11, 2026

  6. Agriculture: March 12, 2026

  7. Hindi and Urdu (Instead of Hindi): March 13, 2026

  8. Science: March 16, 2026

  9. Sanskrit, Urdu, German, French and NSQF exams: March 17, 2026

  10. Matitav Midhibha Bhare Bheda / Physical Education (Physical Education Assistant: March 17, 2026, (11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.)

  11. Mechanical drawing and painting: March 18, 2026

  12. Punjabi B and History and Culture of Punjab-B: March 19, 2026

  13. Playing Music: March 20, 2026

  14. Mathematics: March 24, 2026

  15. Music Tabla: March 25, 2026

  16. Computer Science: March 27, 2026

  17.  Home Science: March 30, 2026

  18. Health and Physical Education: April 1, 2026.

Punjab PSEB Board Exams 2026: How To Download Date Sheet

Here are steps to download PSEB Board Exams 2026:

  • Go to the official website pseb.ac.in.

  • On the homepage, click on "10th session date sheet" and "12th session date sheet".

  • Download your respective Class's time table.

  • Save it and take a printout for future reference.

Education authorities continue to urge students and schools to check the official site regularly for any further updates or instructions related to the conduct of the examinations.

ALSO READ

Punjab Board Class 10, 12 Exam Results 2025 Announcement Expected Soon — All You Need To Know
Opinion
Punjab Board Class 10, 12 Exam Results 2025 Announcement Expected Soon — All You Need To Know
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT