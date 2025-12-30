Punjab Board Exams 2026: PSEB Class 10, 12 Date Sheet Released — Check Schedule Here

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Tuesday has officially released the date sheet for the 2026 board examinations for Classes 8, 10 and 12. Students can now access and download the full timetable from the board’s official website at pseb.ac.in.

According to the schedule, the Class 12 and Class 8 exams will begin from Feb. 17, 2026, while the Class 10 examinations are set to start from March 6.

These board exams will be held in the morning session, with most papers scheduled between 11 a.m. and 2:15 p.m.