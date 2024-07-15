"The Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) - Pune Division Central Railway on Sunday applauded a Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) for his swift and coordinated action and saving the life of a passenger..A 65-year-old passenger Purushottam, who was travelling on Train 12129 Azad Hind Express, suffered a heart attack between Daund Chord Line and Ahmednagar stations on July 13, 2024. TTE Janak Verma and Train Conductor (TC) Rajendra Katkar responded swiftly and informed the Commercial Control for medical assistance.The passenger was deboarded at Ahmednagar station and attended to by a doctor before being shifted to the Civil Hospital. The Pune Division Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP), and TC staff ensured smooth coordination throughout the situation. The patient Purushottam's relatives were also promptly informed..Purushottam's son Anup Kalkar expressed his heartfelt appreciation by posting a thank you note to Rajendra Katkar and Janak Verma for their swift response in attending to his father's medical emergency. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Kalkar wrote, 'I would like to express my heartfelt appreciation to Rajendra Katkar and Jankram Varma, TTEs from Pune, for their swift response in attending to my father's medical emergency during his journey on train...' [sic].The 12129 Azad Hind Express is a superfast train operated by Central Railway, connecting Pune Junction in Maharashtra with Kolkata's Howrah Junction. It covers over 2,000 kilometres in around 33 hours according to official timetable."