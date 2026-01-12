PSLV-C62 Mission Hit By ‘Anomaly’ After Third-Stage Deviation, ISRO Says
Around 10 minutes and 30 seconds after lift-off, the launch broadcast indicated a problem in retrieving trajectory data.
The Indian Space Research Organisation’s PSLV-C62 mission encountered an anomaly during the final phase of its third stage, ISRO said on Monday.
“The PSLV-C62 mission encountered an anomaly at the end of the PS3 stage. A detailed analysis has been initiated,” ISRO posted on X.
“We can’t receive any data. In some time, our scientists will provide further details,” the presenter said, as tension rose at the mission control centre.
What Unfolded During The Launch?
The PSLV-C62 lifted off at around 10:18 am from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.
About 52 seconds after launch, officials confirmed the first stage had been executed “successfully.”
At the one-minute mark, ISRO announced: “Both strap-on boosters have separated… the core S-139 motor continues to burn and develop thrust.”
At around two minutes, the second stage ignited and the first stage completed its operation.
A minute later, the payload fairing separated, followed by the second-stage separation and ignition of the third stage another minute after that.
Around six to seven minutes later — roughly at 10:26 am — the live feed indicated that mission data was no longer being received.
What Was The Anomaly?
ISRO later confirmed that a disturbance was observed during the rocket’s third stage. ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan told PTI that the vehicle deviated from its intended flight path.
“The PSLV is a four-stage vehicle with two solid stages and two liquid stages. The performance of the vehicle up to the end of the third stage was as expected,” Narayanan said.
“Close to the end of the third stage, we observed increased disturbance in the vehicle, and subsequently a deviation in the flight path,” he added, noting that the data is still being analysed.
The PSLV-C62 mission was meant to deploy the Anvesha (EOS-N1) satellite along with 14 other satellites into a sun-synchronous polar orbit at an altitude of over 100 kilometres above Earth.