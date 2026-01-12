PSLV-C62 Mission Hit By ‘Anomaly’ After Third-Stage Deviation, ISRO Says

The Indian Space Research Organisation’s PSLV-C62 mission encountered an anomaly during the final phase of its third stage, ISRO said on Monday.

“The PSLV-C62 mission encountered an anomaly at the end of the PS3 stage. A detailed analysis has been initiated,” ISRO posted on X.

Around 10 minutes and 30 seconds after lift-off, the launch broadcast indicated a problem in retrieving trajectory data.

“We can’t receive any data. In some time, our scientists will provide further details,” the presenter said, as tension rose at the mission control centre.