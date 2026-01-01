'Prosperity To All': PM Modi, President Murmu Extend New Year Greetings As India Welcomes 2026

He said he wished success in people’s efforts and fulfilment in everything they do, adding that his prayers were for peace and happiness in society. His message emphasised collective well-being and optimism as the country steps into a new year.

President Droupadi Murmu also greeted people in India and abroad, underscoring that the New Year represents renewed energy, positive change and fresh beginnings.

Extending her wishes for 2026, she said she hoped the year would usher in peace, happiness and prosperity in everyone’s lives while inspiring citizens to contribute to building a stronger and more prosperous nation. Her message highlighted continuity of progress alongside social harmony.

From Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde extended New Year wishes, saying, “I wish everyone a happy new year. May this year give happiness, prosperity and good health to everyone.”

In his message, he also congratulated Prime Minister Modi, noting that India has overtaken Japan to become the world’s fourth-largest economy. Expressing confidence in the country’s growth trajectory, he added that India is poised to soon become the third-largest economy as well.