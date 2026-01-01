Business NewsNational'Prosperity To All': PM Modi, President Murmu Extend New Year Greetings As India Welcomes 2026
ADVERTISEMENT

'Prosperity To All': PM Modi, President Murmu Extend New Year Greetings As India Welcomes 2026

PM Modi said that his prayers this New Year were for peace and happiness in society.

01 Jan 2026, 08:18 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: PTI)</p></div>
(Source: PTI)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

As the calendar turned to 2026, national leaders extended warm New Year greetings, sharing messages of hope, harmony and aspirations for India’s future.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished citizens across the country a “wonderful 2026,” conveying hopes that the coming year would bring good health and prosperity to all.

He said he wished success in people’s efforts and fulfilment in everything they do, adding that his prayers were for peace and happiness in society. His message emphasised collective well-being and optimism as the country steps into a new year.

President Droupadi Murmu also greeted people in India and abroad, underscoring that the New Year represents renewed energy, positive change and fresh beginnings.

Extending her wishes for 2026, she said she hoped the year would usher in peace, happiness and prosperity in everyone’s lives while inspiring citizens to contribute to building a stronger and more prosperous nation. Her message highlighted continuity of progress alongside social harmony.

From Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde extended New Year wishes, saying, “I wish everyone a happy new year. May this year give happiness, prosperity and good health to everyone.”

In his message, he also congratulated Prime Minister Modi, noting that India has overtaken Japan to become the world’s fourth-largest economy. Expressing confidence in the country’s growth trajectory, he added that India is poised to soon become the third-largest economy as well.

This message comes post the Deputy CM's participation in a blood donation camp, which took place at midnight at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Maidaan.

ALSO READ

Why Most New Year Resolutions Fail — And How To Make Yours Stick
Opinion
Why Most New Year Resolutions Fail — And How To Make Yours Stick
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT