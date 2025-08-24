Private Vehicles Choke Mumbai's Roads, BEST Buses Account for Less Than 1%
Buses accounted for 0.73% of the total, with tractors/trailers and other vehicles contributing just 0.09% and 0.6%, respectively.
Private vehicles continue to dominate the roads of Mumbai, with two-wheelers and cars accounting for nearly 88% of the city's 50 lakh-plus vehicle population, while public transport buses make up less than a percent, as per a report.
According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's 'Environment Status Report 2024-25', Mumbai's vehicle population crossed the 50-lakh mark in 2024-25, a gradual rise from 45,37,211 in 2023 and 47,59,976 in 2024 to 50,54,907 as of March 2025.
The report, released earlier this week, stated that of these, two-wheelers (59.34%) and cars, jeeps, and station wagons (28.72%) together make up nearly 88% of the city's vehicles.
The remaining vehicles included 5.02% autorickshaws, 3.27% taxis, 0.42% goods vehicles, 0.02% tractors/trailers, and 2.72% vehicles categorised as other.
At least 2.94 lakh new vehicles were registered in Mumbai between April 2024 and March 2025, reflecting a significant rise of 6.2% in registration, the report stated.
Of the newly registered vehicles, 60.87% were two-wheelers, followed by cars, jeeps, and station wagons at 23.94% , taxis and cabs made up 6.26% , autorickshaws 3.06%, and goods vehicles 4.43%.
Buses accounted for 0.73% of the total, with tractors/trailers and other vehicles contributing just 0.09% and 0.6%, respectively.
As per the report, the highest number of 39.83 lakh (78.79%) vehicles run on petrol, followed by 5.63 lakh (11.15%) on diesel and 4.36 lakh on CNG.
Mumbai has just 48,854 electric vehicles, followed by 11,418 that run on LPG and 10,832 on other fuels.
The report also pointed out that the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport undertaking was operating a total of 2,731 buses till the end of March. These buses include 612 owned by the BEST and 2,119 operating under the wet-lease model.
Notably, 91% of the total fleet of BEST consists of environment-friendly CNG and electric buses.
"By the end of 2027, the entire BEST fleet will comprise electric buses. This will help to reduce the pollution of Mumbai city as 3,18,296 tonnes of CO2 per year will be reduced by these buses," the report stated.