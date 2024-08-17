Private Hospitals Join Doctors' Strike In Delhi, Shut Down OPDs

Dr. Ajay Swaroop, chairman of the Board of Management at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said, "We have declared a complete shutdown of OPD, elective OTs and IPD work. Unfortunately, I believe that protests and discontinuation of duties have now become necessary to pressure the authorities and expedite the investigation process, so that justice is not delayed."

"We will continue to fully support the agitation until concrete changes are made to address the safety and security concerns of all cadres of workers in the health service," he added.