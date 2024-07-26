Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurates Shinku La Tunnel Construction

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the construction of the Shinku La tunnel, a significant milestone aimed at enhancing connectivity between Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh.

The 'first blast' ceremony, which took place remotely from Ladakh’s Drass, marked the commencement of this high-altitude engineering marvel.

The Shinku La tunnel, a 4.1-kilometre twin-tube structure, is set to be constructed at an elevation of approximately 15,800 feet on the Nimu-Padum-Darcha Road. The construction is expected to be completed in two years.

Upon its completion, it will hold the distinction of being the highest tunnel in the world, surpassing China’s Mi La tunnel, which currently stands at 15,590 feet.

The tunnel’s primary purpose is to provide all-weather connectivity to Leh, a crucial lifeline for both civilian and military needs.

The project is spearheaded by the Border Roads Organisation, with an estimated cost of Rs 1,681 crore. Each tube of the tunnel will feature cross-passages every 500 metres, ensuring safety and facilitating maintenance.