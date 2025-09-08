Prime Minister Modi To Inaugurate Combined Commanders’ Conference 2025 In Kolkata On Sept. 15

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sept. 15 inaugurate a three-day combined commanders' conference of the armed forces in Kolkata, a Defence official said on Monday.

The conference, which will be held from Sept. 15 to 17, will focus on reforms, transformation and change and operational preparedness, an official statement said.

The theme for this year's conference, which will be inaugurated by Modi, is 'Year of Reforms - Transforming for the Future', it said.