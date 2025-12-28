Business NewsNationalPresident Murmu Embarks On Submarine Sortie At Karwar Naval Base — See Pictures
President Murmu Embarks On Submarine Sortie At Karwar Naval Base — See Pictures

Murmu is the first President of India to have taken sortie in two fighter aircrafts of the Indian Air Force.

28 Dec 2025, 12:18 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
This maiden sortie onboard a Kalvari Class Submarine by President Murmu is the second by a President. (Source: Official X Account of India)
This maiden sortie onboard a Kalvari Class Submarine by President Murmu is the second by a President. (Source: Official X Account of India)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday embarked on a submarine sortie at the Karwar naval base in Karnataka. Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi accompanied the President onboard INS Vaghsheer, a Kalvari class submarine.

"The President is undertaking a sortie on the Western Seaboard," said the official X account of President of India on Sunday.

This maiden sortie onboard a Kalvari Class Submarine by President Murmu is the second by a President. APJ Abdul Kalam was the first president to undertake a submarine sortie.

Murmu is the first President of India to have taken sortie in two fighter aircrafts of the Indian Air Force. She flew in Rafale on October 29 this year and took a sortie in Sukhoi 30 MKI in 2023.

The president's undersea sortie is scheduled during her four-day visit to Goa, Karnataka and Jharkhand from Saturday.

The president's undersea sortie is scheduled during her four-day visit to Goa, Karnataka and Jharkhand from Saturday.

The president's undersea sortie is scheduled during her four-day visit to Goa, Karnataka and Jharkhand from Saturday.

After this the President will grace the centenary celebrations of Ol Chiki at Jamshedpur in Jharkhand on Monday.

"On the same day, she will also address the 15th convocation ceremony of NIT, Jamshedpur," her office said in a statement.

"The President is undertaking a sortie on the Western Seaboard," said the official X account of President of India on Sunday.

"The President is undertaking a sortie on the Western Seaboard," said the official X account of President of India on Sunday.

On Dec. 30, the president will address an Antarrajyiy Jansanskritik Samagam Samaroh, Kartik Jatra, at Gumla in Jharkhand.

(With Inputs From PTI)

