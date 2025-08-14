Constitution, Democracy Paramount For Us; Can't Forget Partition Horrors: President In I-Day Eve Address

India's Constitution and democracy is paramount for the country, President Droupadi Murmu said on Thursday, in her address to the nation on the eve of the 79th Independence Day.

"After regaining our freedom, we marched on the path of such democracy where every adult received the right to exercise franchise. In other words, we, the people of India, gave ourselves the right to shape our own destiny...Despite the challenges, the people of India successfully adopted democracy...For us, our Constitution and our democracy is above everything else," the President said in her address.

The citizens, while commemorating the independence, should also not forget the horrors inflicted during the country's partition in 1947, she added.

"As we look back on the past, we must never forget the pain inflicted by the partition of the country. Today, we observed Partition Horrors Remembrance Day. Terrible violence was witnessed due to partition, and lakhs of people were forced to relocate. Today, we pay tributes to those who were victims of the mistakes of history," Murmu said.

She extolled the values of the constitution, highlighting its four pillars, justice, liberty, equality and fraternity.

"These are our civilisational principles that we rediscovered during the Freedom Struggle. I believe that at the heart of them all is the notion of human dignity," the President said.

She said that every human has equal value and deserves to be treated with dignity. She further stated that all should have equal access to healthcare and education, and that those who have been disadvantaged as a result of traditional systems require aid.

"After the long years of foreign rule, India was in utter poverty at the time of Independence. But in the 78 years since then, we have made extraordinary progress in all fields. India is well on the way to becoming a self-reliant nation and is moving ahead with great confidence," Murmu said.

The President called India the fastest-growing among the major economies in the world. She noted its GDP growth rate of 6.5% in the last fiscal. She added that inflation has remained under control and that exports are rising.

"All key indicators show the economy in the peak of health. This has been due to carefully calibrated reforms and due to the hard work and dedication of our workers and farmers," the President said.

She further said that large number of people have been pulled out of poverty due to good governance amid reducing income disparity. "This is reflected in the rising expenditure on social services," the President said.

She added that regional disparities are also disappearing. "The States and regions, earlier known for weak economic performance, are now showing their true potential and catching up with the front-runners," Murmu said.