President Droupadi Murmu To Take Sortie In Rafale Fighter Jet From Ambala Airbase Today

President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled take a sortie in a Rafale fighter jet from Ambala Air Force base in Haryana today. The Rafale jets were used during Operation Sindoor which was launched by India in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Former presidents A P J Abdul Kalam and Pratibha Patil had undertaken sorties in Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter aircraft at the Air Force Station, Lohegaon near Pune on June 8, 2006 and November 25, 2009, respectively.