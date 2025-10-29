President Murmu Takes Sortie In Rafale Fighter Jet From Ambala Airbase: Watch Video

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday took a sortie in a Rafale fighter jet from the Air Force Station in Haryana's Ambala. Air Chief Marshal A P Singh also flew in a separate aircraft from the same airbase.

In the video shared by the President of India on YouTube, the President wore a G-suit before getting on to the Rafale jet. Wearing sunglasses and holding a helmet in her hand, Murmu even posed for a pictures with the pilot.

Shortly before the aircraft took off at 11.27 am, the President waved from inside the jet. The President was also accorded a ceremonial guard of honour after she arrived at the Air Force Station on Wednesday morning.