Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2024: Date, History And Significance
Pravasi Bharatiya Divas or NRI (Non-Resident Indian) Day is celebrated to mark the contribution of the Overseas Indian Community to the development of India. The date is special as it was on this day in 1915 that Mahatma Gandh returned to India from South Africa to lead India’s freedom struggle and changed the lives of Indians forever.
Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2024: Day and Date
Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Day 2024 will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 9.
Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2024: History
The tradition of celebrating the day began in 2003. The first Pravasi Bharatiya Convention, the flagship event of the Ministry of External Affairs, was organised on January 9, 2003. Since 2015, this convention is held every two years. It aims to connect India to its vast overseas diaspora and bring their knowledge, expertise and skills on a common platform. Till date, 17 conventions have been held with the last one being hosted in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, in 2023.
Embassy of India in Oslo commemorated the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Lier on January 6, 2024, celebrating the stories of the first-generation Pravasis in Drammen and Lier. Over 150 people attended, engaging in interactive panel discussions and enjoying bhangra dance. pic.twitter.com/dwibYhUNqM— India in Norway (@IndiainNorway) January 7, 2024
Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2024: Significance
Organised by the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and other partners, Pravasi Bharatiya Divas serves as a platform for the global Indian community to engage with the Indian government. It aims to acknowledge and honour the achievements of overseas Indians, foster ties and provide opportunities for collaboration. The event includes seminars, panel discussions, cultural programmes, and more.
Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2024: Key Highlights
The day commemorates Mahatma Gandhi’s return to India from South Africa on January 9, 1915.
It is organised by the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, in partnership with CII and other stakeholders.
It aims to provide a platform for overseas Indians to engage with the government, share experiences, and contribute to India’s development.
Seminars, panel discussions, and cultural programmes, attracting participants from various fields and regions, are held.
