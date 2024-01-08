Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2024: Date, History And Significance

The tradition of celebrating the day began in 2003. The first Pravasi Bharatiya Convention, the flagship event of the Ministry of External Affairs, was organised on January 9, 2003. Since 2015, this convention is held every two years. It aims to connect India to its vast overseas diaspora and bring their knowledge, expertise and skills on a common platform. Till date, 17 conventions have been held with the last one being hosted in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, in 2023.