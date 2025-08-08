Power, S&T Ministers Discuss 100-Gigawatt Nuclear Power Plans

Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday discussed the timeline for achieving the 100 GW nuclear power target by 2047 with Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. At a meeting in Parliament House, the two ministers and senior officials from the Power Ministry and the Department of Atomic Energy reviewed the roadmap to increase India's nuclear energy capacity from the current 8.8 GW to 22 GW by 2032.