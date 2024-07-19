Power Sector Union Minister Chaired Review Meeting On Power With Himachal CM

NDTV ProfitNationPower Sector Union Minister Chaired Review Meeting On Power With Himachal CM
19 Jul 2024, 09:54 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image For Representation Purposes</p><p>Power lines (Source: <a href="https://unsplash.com/@fresonneveld?utm_content=creditCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=unsplash">Fré Sonneveld</a> on <a href="https://unsplash.com/photos/black-transmission-towers-under-green-sky-q6n8nIrDQHE?utm_content=creditCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=unsplash">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
Image For Representation Purposes

Power lines (Source: Fré Sonneveld on Unsplash)

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here on Friday chaired a review meeting on the power sector and urban missions along with Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Khattar, who holds the portfolios of Housing and Urban Affairs and Power, told reporters that after the portfolio allocation, he reviewed projects of his departments to understand issues of various states and discuss what new projects can be brought in future.

"Chaired an important review meeting of the Power sector & Urban Missions/Schemes along with Hon'ble Chief Minister, Himachal Pradesh Shri @SukhuSukhvinder at Himachal Bhawan. Govt. of India is committed to transform the Power & Urban infrastructure and ensure a bright & sustainable future for the people of Himachal Pradesh," Khattar posted on X.

Speaking to the media, chief minister Sukhu said such meetings help in discussions and pave the way for resolving issues.

Meanwhile, Khattar said discussions were also held on ongoing projects, including power, smart city, and urban development projects.

Khattar, who is MP from Karnal, while referring to urban development projects, said various schemes, including Prime Minister SVANidhi scheme, were also discussed and feedback was taken about the utilisation of grants issued/allocated by the Centre.

The two-hour-long meeting was also attended by Himachal Pradesh's Public Works Department Minister, Vikramaditya Singh.

