Power Minister Warns Of Debt Trap For Using Borrowed Money To Provide Free Electricity

The minister introduced the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2022, for the purpose in the Lok Sabha on August 8, 2022, which was sent to the standing committee for vetting on the same day.

The committee has not given its report on the bill. But since the bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha, the new government will have to introduce it again.

"I will table it again. So, what will happen (upon the passage of the bill)? There will be a competition, and there will be better services. The regulator will fix the ceiling price. If someone (operator) asks for Rs 4 per unit and another 3.5 per unit, you will prefer that (Rs 3.5). So, we tabled the amendment. It went to the committee. It is there only. I will have to table it again," Singh said.

About the ambitious renewable energy target of 500 GW by 2030, he informed that India will achieve the target and has already locked in around 360 GW of renewables, which includes 190 GW of operational capacity.

"...my installed capacity of RE is about 190 GW, I have 103 GW under construction, that makes it 290 GW. I have 72 GW under bids. So, I am already at about 360 GW. I will reach it before time as I reach all my targets," the minister said.