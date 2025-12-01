Power Consumption Dips To 123.4 Billion Units In Nov

Power consumption in the country fell marginally by 0.31% to 123.4 billion units (BU) in November from 123.79 BU a year ago, due to frugal use of cooling appliances.

According to the government data, power consumption had declined by 5.8% year-on-year in October this year to 131.07 BU.

Power consumption had risen to 145.66 BU in September from 140.61 BU in the same month a year ago.