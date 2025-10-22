Post-Diwali Smog Chokes Cities: Delhi's AQI Tops 350 Despite Green Firecracker Ban

The morning after a glittering Diwali celebration, a thick haze of pollutants hung over several Indian cities, turning the festival of lights into a day of smog and suffocation. The Air Quality Index (AQI) shot up to hazardous levels across urban centres, with the National Capital Region (NCR) faring the worst.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s AQI touched 355 at 7:00 a.m., the highest among metro cities, despite the Supreme Court’s limited nod for ‘green’ firecrackers just before the festival. Other cities fared slightly better, with Mumbai and Hyderabad recording 292, Chennai coming in at 69, and Bengaluru at 85. An AQI below 50 is considered safe, highlighting the scale of the post-Diwali pollution spike.

India’s air pollution crisis is already among the worst globally. Citizens breathe air with particulate matter levels averaging 10 times higher than World Health Organisation (WHO) standards, cutting both healthy life years and overall life expectancy. Those with pre-existing lung conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease are especially vulnerable during this season.

Adding to the grim picture, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj shared a video of the Yamuna River, frothing with chemical foam, accusing BJP’s Rekha Gupta of falsely claiming the river had been cleaned ahead of the festival.

Studies published in The Lancet Planetary Health have found that even short-term exposure to fine particulate matter (PM2.5) significantly increases mortality risk, with every 10 microgram per cubic metre rise in PM2.5 linked to higher death rates.

The causes are multifaceted — vehicle emissions, construction dust, industrial output, stubble burning, and now, firecrackers, which intensify the pollution spike. Despite the Supreme Court’s previous bans on firecrackers, enforcement remains weak, with buyers sourcing them from neighbouring states. Even this year’s relaxation for “green” crackers and limited hours of use proved ineffective.

What was intended as a compromise between tradition and health has turned into a political flashpoint, as restrictions are seen by some as curbs on religious expression.