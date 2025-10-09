Porsche Crashes During Race On Mumbai's Western Express Highway

A Porsche reportedly crashed into a divider while allegedly racing a BMW on Mumbai’s Western Express Highway late last night, leaving the vehicle severely damaged.

A video of the crushed car has surfaced online. Police have launched an investigation and no casualties have been reported so far, ANI reported.

The driver of the vehicles has been left seriously injured. According to eyewitnesses, the Porsche and a BMW were racing when the Porsche went out of control and crashed into the divider, NDTV reported.

Police have yet to release an official statement, and it remains unclear whether the vehicles were involved in a race or not.

The video of the damaged vehicle making rounds on social media shows the luxury car wrecked beyond recognition, with its front section completely destroyed and debris seen surrounding the vehicle.