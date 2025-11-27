Pollution In Delhi NCR: 68% Sought Medical Help, 85% Face Rising Costs, Says Survey

As many as 37% have already taken concrete steps-visiting properties in other cities, enquiring with schools, or making family decisions about leaving, it said.

The preferred destinations tell their own story: hilly areas, small towns with fewer factories, anywhere outside Delhi-NCR, places where breathing doesn't require monitoring an app, the survey said.

Pollution has imposed an economic burden on middle-class families as 85.3 per cent reported increased household spending due to pollution, with 41.6% experiencing significant financial strain, it added.