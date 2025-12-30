Pollution And Dense Fog: Several Areas Impacted In Delhi — Check Latest Updates

Amid worsening pollution, and a cold winter, Delhi has been blanketed by a dense fog. This has caused visibility to drop sharply in several areas, disrupting operations at the airport and pushing the air quality back into the 'severe' category.

The national capital recorded an AQI of 416 at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, putting it squarely in the 'hazardous' category.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'red' alert for dense fog in certain areas on Tuesday morning.

The areas include parts of South East Delhi, East Delhi, Shahadra, Central Delhi, North East Delhi, South Delhi, New Delhi, South West Delhi, West Delhi, North West Delhi, North Delhi.