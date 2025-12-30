Pollution And Dense Fog: Several Areas Impacted In Delhi — Check Latest Updates
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'red' alert for dense fog in certain areas on Tuesday morning.
Amid worsening pollution, and a cold winter, Delhi has been blanketed by a dense fog. This has caused visibility to drop sharply in several areas, disrupting operations at the airport and pushing the air quality back into the 'severe' category.
The national capital recorded an AQI of 416 at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, putting it squarely in the 'hazardous' category.
The areas include parts of South East Delhi, East Delhi, Shahadra, Central Delhi, North East Delhi, South Delhi, New Delhi, South West Delhi, West Delhi, North West Delhi, North Delhi.
(Image: IMD)
For today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a partly cloudy sky, accompanied by moderate fog in several areas and dense to very dense fog in some locations during the morning hours.
In the coming days, early mornings are expected to experience the most severe fog conditions, which will gradually ease to dense levels by late morning.
The airport is currently operating under Category-III conditions, enabling aircraft to land safely even in low-visibility situations.
In addition, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has designated the period from December 10 to February 10, 2026, as the official fog season. During this window, frequent disruptions due to fog are anticipated.
Railway operations were disrupted due to dense fog, causing several trains to run behind schedule.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 8.3°C, which is 1.5°C above normal, and a maximum temperature of 22.5°C, 2.1°C above normal.
Data from the CPCB’s SAMEER app revealed that air quality at 24 monitoring stations in the city fell under the ‘severe’ category, while 13 stations reported ‘very poor’ levels.
According to the Air Quality Early Warning System, the city’s air quality is expected to remain in the ‘very poor’ category on Tuesday and Wednesday, before deteriorating to the ‘severe’ category on New Year’s Day.