No PUC, No Fuel Drive: Delhi Blocks 570 Vehicles, Fines Over 3,700 But Air Remains Toxic

Under the 'No PUC, No Fuel' drive, over 3,700 vehicles were fined, while close to 570 vehicles were turned back from Delhi's borders within 24 hours, as per Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

On the first day of the crackdown, around 5,000 vehicles were checked at crucial entry points by joint teams of the Delhi Traffic Police and the Transport Department, officials said on Thursday.

As of 7 a.m. the overall AQI stood at 356 and worsened to 397 by 9 p.m., inching closer to the severe category despite a full day of restrictions and checks.

At least 3,746 vehicles were challaned in Delhi over the past 24 hours for not possessing valid Pollution Under Control Certificates, while 568 non-compliant or non-destined vehicles were turned back from border points during intensified enforcement.

Additionally, 217 non-destined trucks were diverted via the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways to prevent unnecessary entry into the capital, an official statement said.

The enforcement action coincided with a sharp surge in demand for PUCCs, with more than 61,000 certificates issued between December 17 and 18, indicating increased compliance after the launch of the 'No PUC, No Fuel' rule.

Sirsa said the figures reflected both strict enforcement and growing public cooperation.

He said turning back vehicles at border points has led to a visible reduction in the inflow of outside vehicles, adding that coordination with neighbouring states was crucial for effective regional pollution control.

The Delhi government said the action against polluting vehicles was part of a broader strategy to curb emissions during severe air pollution episodes, alongside measures targeting road dust, industrial pollution and waste management.

Officials warned that enforcement would continue in the coming days and urged vehicle owners to keep their emission certificates updated to avoid penalties and disruptions.

