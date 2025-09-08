PNB Fraud: India Gives Formal Assurance To Belgium On Mehul Choksi's Detention Conditions

India has given assurances to Belgium that fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi will not be held in solitary confinement if extradited and will be housed in humane conditions in line with international standards for trial in the Rs 13,000-crore Punjab National Bank fraud case.

In a letter to Belgian authorities, the Ministry of Home Affairs has shared the conditions under which Choksi would be detained if he is extradited from Belgium to India.

Absconding diamond jeweller Choksi was arrested by Belgian authorities in Antwerp this April following an extradition request by Indian probe agencies for his alleged involvement in the Rs 13,000 crore PNB bank loan 'fraud' case and has been lodged in prison there since.

As per the letter, Choksi will be lodged in Barrack No. 12 of the Arthur Road Jail Complex in Mumbai. His cell will be under round-the-clock monitoring and will provide him at least three square metres of personal space, excluding furniture.