PMO Meeting Urges Electric Vehicles, Charging Infrastructure To Combat NCR Pollution

A high-level meeting held at the Prime Minister's Office on Monday stressed the urgent need to transition to electric vehicles and develop charging infrastructure in the NCR region to combat air pollution.

Chairing the meeting of the task force, P K Mishra, the principal secretary to the prime minister, called for strict and timely implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan -- a set of anti-pollution measures enforced during winter -- by all relevant agencies to manage air quality effectively, a statement said.